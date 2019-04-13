Renaissance students for the week of April 1

Renaissance students for the week of April 1 available for a photo are: Siobann Mathews, left front, Kattelyn Alcantara, Lauren McMahon, Hollyn O’Brein, and Lindsey Springer, back left, Austin Abernathy, Sean Khoshnood, Gena Goulet and Zack Yan.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF VENICE HIGH SCHOOL

The Venice High Renaissance Team recognized the following students for the week of April 1: Austin Abarnathy, Kattelynn Alcantara, Emily Balon, Gena Goulet, Jayde Green, Darian Holmes, Sean Khoshnood, Damien King, Jon Koons, Siobann Mathews, Kaytlyn Paul, Tyson Possehl, Olivia Seibert, Lindsey Springer, Traven Vogt and Zack Yan.

These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week. They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, and dedication to self and communal improvement.

A drawing was held and Yessica Aguilar-Vignola received a gift card to Culver’s, compliments of Scott Mersinger. Emily Balon received a gift card to Bogeys. Tyson Possehl received a gift card to Applebee’s.

All of the students received a Renaissance shirt, compliments of Frank and Elaine Pagliaro, and a complimentary yogurt from the Skinny Dip.

If you would like to help support the Renaissance movement at VHS, contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team: Christine Botti, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.

Thank you to the community members that have already offered to support the program.

