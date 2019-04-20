Renaissance students

Renaissance students for the week of April 8 available for a photo are, from left: Logan Silva, Gavin Parker, Lam Nguyen and Scott Wilson.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF VENICE HIGH SCHOOL

The Venice High Renaissance Team recognized the following students for the week of April 8: McKayla Carr, Corey Corbett, Trinity Deitz, Michael Foraker, Danica Herman, Lam Nguyen, Hollyn O’Brien, Gavin Parker, Brittany Reese, Marie Schockweile, Olivia Seibert, Logan Silva and Scott Wilson.

These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week. They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, and or dedication to self and communal improvement.

A drawing was held and Gavin Parker received a gift card to Culver’s, compliments of Scott Mersinger. Logan Silva received a gift card to Bogeys. All of the students received a Renaissance shirt, compliments of Frank and Elaine Pagliaro and a complimentary yogurt from the Skinny Dip.

If you would like to help support the Renaissance movement at VHS, contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team: Christine Botti, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.

Thank you to the community members that have already offered to support the program.

