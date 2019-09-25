Renaissance students

Renaissance students for the week of Sept. 9 are Ethan Matthews, front left, Lucy Zahnd, Ryan Randi, Kaylee Poinsett-Whaley and Jonathan Pellegrino; and August Martin, back left, Kailla Garbar , Eugene Matney, Chloe Lear, Connor Flynn, Jenna Fisher and Thomas Lally. Teacher Beth Donofrio looks on.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF VENICE HIGH SCHOOL

The Venice High Renaissance Team recognized the following students for the week of Sept. 9: Thomas Lally, Ryan Randi, Matt Hagedorn, Lucy Zahnd, Kaylee Poinsett-Whaley, Kailla Garbar, Josh Heffley, Jonathan Pellegrino, Jenna Fisher, Hannah Adams, Eugene Matney, Ethan Matthews, Dakota Long and August Martin.

These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week. They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility and dedication to self and communal improvement.

All of the students received a Renaissance shirt compliments of Frank and Elaine Pagliaro and a complimentary yogurt from the Skinny Dip.

The Renaissance team would like to thank Scott Mersinger, with Culver’s Venice, for his continued support of the Renaissance program at VHS.

If you would like to help support the Renaissance movement at VHS, contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team — Beth Donofrio, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett — at 941-488-6726.

Thank you to the community members who have already offered to support the program.

