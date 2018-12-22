The Venice High Renaissance Team recognized the following students for the week of Dec. 10: Julia Bettley, Maxim Kasyanenko, Jenny Lam, Kaci Melton, Jamie Seton, Luke Sleight, Caroline Valles, Erin Szablowski and Riley Zarkiewicz.
These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week. They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, dedication to self and communal improvement.
A drawing was held and Kaci Melton received a gift card to BrewBurgers (the official burger of the Venice Indians), compliments of Mike Bacon. Riley Zarkiewicz, Maxim Kasyanenko and Luke Sleight received a gift card to Culver’s, compliments of Scott Mersinger. Jamie Seton and Julia Bettley received a gift card to Applebee’s, compliments of Stacy Jones.
Jenny Lam received a gift card to Publix. Erin Szablowski received a gift card to Bogey’s.
All of the students received a Renaissance shirt, compliments of Frank and Elaine Pagliaro, and a complimentary yogurt from the Skinny Dip.
If you would like to help support the Renaissance movement at VHS, contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team: Christine Botti, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.
Thank you to the community members that have already offered to support the program.
