The Venice High Renaissance Team recognized the following students for the week of Feb. 25: Mallory Allen, Brittany Decker, Ciara Leary, John Jones, Yessica Aguilar, Gabe Hoberman, Jessica Sutton, Cody Matson, Morgan Kopfle, Bijou Balthazar and Sebastian Valdez-Ramirez.
These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week. They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, and or dedication to self and communal improvement.
A drawing was held and Sebastian Valdez-Ramirez received a gift card to BrewBurgers (the official burger of the Venice Indians), compliments of Mike Bacon.
Jessica Sutton received a gift card to Culver’s, compliments of Scott Mersinger. Gabe Hoberman received a gift card to British Open Pub. Bijou Balthazar received a gift card to Publix. John Jones received a gift card to Bogeys.
All of the students received a Renaissance shirt compliments of Frank and Elaine Pagliaro and a complimentary yogurt from the Skinny Dip.
Thank you to the Indian Ink students and Mrs. Zubyk for a Renaissance banner that will be displayed outside of the VHS building.
If you would like to help support the Renaissance movement at VHS, contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team: Christine Botti, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.
Thank you to the community members that have already offered to support the program.
