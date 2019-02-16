The Venice High Renaissance Team recognized the following students for the week of Feb. 4: Kinsey Hill, Colton Frantz, Lauren Stone, Ben Snyder, Sheila Dragani, Rodrigo Soares, Kelly Chen, Madison Brasch, Brooklyn Hodgson, Ali Aguiar, Leah Marisi, Devany Newcomb, Alberto Teijelo, Kiley Davis, Gerardo Gonzalez and Jaime Skinner.
These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week. They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, and or dedication to self and communal improvement.
Leah Marisi’s name was drawn and she received a gift card to BrewBurgers (the official burger of the Venice Indians), compliments of Mike Bacon. Alberto Teijelo received a gift card to Culver’s, compliments of Scott Mersinger. Kinsey Hill received a gift card to Applebee’s, compliments of Stacy Jones. Madison Brasch received a gift card to Bogey’s.
All of the students received a Renaissance shirt, compliments of Frank and Elaine Pagliaro, and a complimentary yogurt from the Skinny Dip.
If you would like to help support the Renaissance movement at VHS, contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team: Christine Botti, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.
The Renaissance Team thanks the community members who have already offered to support the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.