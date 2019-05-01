Special guest Henry Kisor will speak at the May 8, noon to 1:30 p.m. meeting of the Hearing Loss Association of America-Sarasota/Manatee Chapter. It will be held at the North Sarasota Newtown Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota.
Lunch is provided for $5 or attendees may bring their own.
Kisor is a Medill/Northwestern graduate and worked as an adjunct professor there. He was the book editor of the Chicago Sun Times for 33 years and is the author of six mystery novels set in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 1981 and was inducted into the Chicago Journalism Hall of Fame in 2001. Kisor’s reviews and articles have appeared in the New York Times Book Review, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and on MSNBC.
Kisor has had a profound hearing loss since he was three years old and will share the strategies he used to create a full and successful life. He will point out how people with any degree of hearing loss can do the same.
Those interested in attending can just show up at 11:45 a.m. at the Newtown Library. For more information, visit: hlas.org.
