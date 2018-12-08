VENICE — The Sarasota County School Board will meet Monday for its only December workshop and meeting.
Both the workshop and meeting will be held in the Venice City Commission Chambers.
On Monday, the board has two items on its workshop agenda. The first item is a look at the district’s communication plan.
The presentation on the policy is a look at how the district is using its social media channels to interact with the community.
Following the social media discussion, the board will get an update on Venice High School. The district is currently looking at possible solutions to address the overcrowding at the school.
During the month of November the district held public workshops in Venice to hear from the community on how it should address the issue. In those meetings Director of Planning Services Kathie Ebaugh said that the community would rather build a new school than continue expanding Venice High.
One of the proposed solutions the district has looked at is building another wing at the school to accommodate the growing student population. The community has agreed that it would rather wait and get a new school.
The board will look at the presentation on Monday to decide how to proceed in January when it begins the process of its Capitol Improvement Budget.
The Sarasota County School Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday for its monthly workshop in the Venice City Commission Chambers, 401 W. Venice Ave., followed by the 2:30 p.m. swearing in of the three new officers and its regular board meeting at 3 p.m.
Workshops and meetings are broadcast live on The Education Channel, Comcast channel 20 and Frontier channel 33, as well as streamed live on the district’s website www.sarasotacountyschools.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.