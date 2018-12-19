The Sarasota Film Festival (SFF) and Sarasota County Schools formed a new partnership to kickoff the “REEL TALK! Student Film Contest,” to inspire students to craft positive digital entertainment through the production of public service announcements (PSAs).
With the new generation of students using social and digital media consistently, the contest aims to encourage students to leave a lasting, positive digital legacy by creating their own shorts that engage with their community. Sarasota Film Festival, now in its 21st year, running April 5-14, will create a new category in the Young Filmmaker Showcase for this initiative.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Sarasota County Schools to launch this exciting new contest for the next wave of storytellers and filmmakers and help these students to create a long-term, artistic digital footprint,” said Mark Famiglio, President of the Sarasota Film Festival. “Engaging with the Sarasota Film Festival community and the next generation is a priority, and we hope our efforts to involve students in the arts industry will help encourage stimulating use of social and digital media.”
Dr. Laura Kingsley, chief academic officer, Sarasota County Schools, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Sarasota Film Festival to teach our students about positive ways to use social and digital media. This contest provides an opportunity for our students to showcase their creativity while promoting social good. I am hopeful many of our students will enter the contest and create public service announcements that truly make a difference in our community.”
The contest is open to students at the traditional Sarasota public schools, where students will be provided with social and digital tutorials. SFF will provide film screenings in the school as well as a filmmaking workshop and boot camp. Four winners will be selected, one in the Middle School category (grades 6-8), two in High School (one in freshman and sophomore grades), and an overall school district winner. In addition, the public will vote for their favorite PSA or People’s Choice Winner, at a special screening.
Registration for the contest opened Dec. 18 and runs through Jan. 9. Students can register online at: SarasotaFilmFestival.org/reeltalk.
Submissions are due Feb. 11, with reviews and voting happening throughout February and March. The People’s Choice winner will be announced March 7, followed by the official contest winners on April 4, prior to the festival, April 5 — 14.
For more festival details, visit: SarasotaFilmFestival.com.
