By Shauna Longshore
Guest Writer
August means back-to-school time for Suncoast families. Along with school supply shopping comes the need for school-entry physicals and school sports physicals – and no, they are not the same thing as the annual wellness exam your child’s pediatrician recommends.
To help parents prepare for the upcoming school year, Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Centers are offering $20 school physicals and sports physicals to K-12 students at six convenient locations, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Students starting at area public schools for the first time are required to have a school-entry physical. A school sports physical, also known as a pre-participation exam, is required for students in organized school sports. These evaluate existing conditions and ensure the student is in good health to participate in athletics. The evaluation process for a school physical is similar to that of the sports physical, but without the need to determine fitness for athletics.
A child’s yearly wellness exam should be completed at his/her pediatrician’s or primary care physician’s practice. However, school sports physicals and school-entry physicals for children who are up to date on immunizations can be handled with a quick and convenient visit to a Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Center.
Walk-ins are accepted seven days a week, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at all Urgent Care Center locations. Appointments are not necessary, however patients can use the “Save My Spot” tool on the Urgent Care website or app before arrival to reserve a specific time.
For questions and information regarding school physicals and exams, call SMH’s HealthLine at 941-917-7777. To find the closest location and download the required school physical forms, parents and guardians can visit: smhurgentcare.com.
About SMH Care System
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is a regional referral center offering Southwest Florida’s greatest breadth and depth of care, with more than 900,000 patient visits each year. Its flagship hospital in Sarasota, Fla., has been consistently recognized as one of the nation’s best, with superior patient outcomes. The system offers a complete continuum of care – from trauma, emergency and urgent care, to laboratory, diagnostic imaging, rehabilitation and skilled nursing. SMH was recognized among the nation’s 100 top hospitals by IBM Watson Health in 2019 and remains the only hospital in Florida to have consistently earned the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ highest five-star quality rating since the evaluation system launched in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.