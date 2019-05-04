Sarasota County Schools (SCS) recently honored its outstanding, individual volunteers, businesses and community partners at the school district’s 2019 Celebrate! awards ceremony. Held annually during National Volunteer Recognition Month, Celebrate! recognizes those who have gone above and beyond to support the school district’s students, teachers, staff and school communities throughout the year.
SCS’ Office of Community Involvement noted over 12,000 active volunteers during the 2018-19 school year with the combined thousands of volunteer hours equaling $4,832,000 in in-kind hours. Scott Dennis, WWSB ABC 7 news anchor and continued supporter of volunteer efforts in the school district, was the master of ceremonies.
“We are extremely thankful for the dedicated individuals, businesses and community groups that invest in our students,” said Todd Bowden, SCS superintendent. “Their passion and sheer enthusiasm for the success of our school communities is inspiring. Our sincere congratulations to the individual winners, and heartfelt appreciation to all our district’s incredible volunteers and partners.”
SCS’ Office of Community Involvement Coordinator Lyndsey Cantees said, “The school district is able to positively impact the lives of infinitely more students thanks to the generosity of our volunteers and partners. We are thrilled to have the continued support of such a caring community. Our students, teachers and staff love connecting with volunteers – the memories made from those experiences will last a lifetime.”
SCS Board Chair Jane Goodwin said, “Our partners, businesses and volunteers are fantastic. We are fortunate to have numerous volunteers at all levels of educational instruction within the district. As much fun as our students have interacting with volunteers, it’s important for them to realize the importance of giving back. We appreciate the immense time and treasure our community and business partners invest in Sarasota County Schools.”
The following Venice-area students were given monetary awards for their outstanding commitment to the community:
• Sachit Gali, Pine View School, 2019 Bette Woodson Service Award,
• Claudiamarie Mendez, Venice High School, 2019 Teeja Service through the Arts Award,
• Kileigh Rice, Venice High School, 2019 Freeman Orthodontics Inspiration Award.
The Office of Community Involvement also recognized innovative leaders throughout the school district, including this 2019 district award Venice-area recipient: Laurel Nokomis School business partner, Outstanding Corporate Business Partner.
Sarasota County Schools thanks the following organizations and business for sponsoring 2019 Celebrate! awards ceremony: Education Foundation of Sarasota County (Presenting Sponsor); TeamUP Volunteer & Partnership Council; Fawley Bryant Architecture; Willis Smith Construction; and Achieva Credit Union.
For a complete listing of honorees, visit: sarasotacountyschools.net.
