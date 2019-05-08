The Sarasota County School District is seeking volunteers to promote academic success and positive social and emotional learning for students enrolled in its summer programs.
No formal experience is necessary to volunteer at any of the summer programs according to a district news release. But all applicants must first go through, and successfully pass, a mandatory screening, as well as a background check before being approved as a volunteer.
Free trainings for summer reading camps will take place May 15 at Toledo Blade Elementary and May 17 at the district’s administrative office, the Landings, in Sarasota.
The summer volunteer opportunities are listed below.
- Summer Learning Academies will be offered at all Title I elementary schools. This full-day program runs for six weeks, Monday through Thursday. During the morning, there is a focus on reading and math. In the afternoon, students will participate in STEM activities, as well as a variety of enrichment activities including field trips to the district’s community arts partners.
- Summer Reading Camps will be offered to third graders who need more time and instruction before being promoted to the fourth grade. The six-week program runs Monday through Thursday at Toledo Blade Elementary School, Gocio Elementary School and Gulf Gate Elementary School. Tutors will work one-on-one with the same two students each week; a commitment of at least an hour a week is preferred.
- Dive Into Reading will be offered only to rising second graders registered for Bentwood Elementary School’s SLA. Each student participating in this new, experiential enrichment program will be provided with books to add to their home library. Students will also be paired with volunteer mentors to work on reading comprehension, vocabulary and emotional and behavioral education in relaxed settings. Sessions will initially be held at the Gecko’s Grill and Pub on Fruitville Road.
For more information or to sign up to be a volunteer, contact the Office of Community Involvement at 941-927-9000, Ext. 31500 or communityinvolvement@sarasotacountyschools.net.
