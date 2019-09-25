BRADENTON — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, which began Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15.
Several departments, clubs and organizations on campus, such as the Hispanic Latino Heritage Club, have partnered to plan themed activities at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W.
A Hispanic literature open-mic will take place in the forum of the SCF Bradenton Library & Learning Center Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. Students, faculty, staff and the public are invited to read a favorite story, poem or other published work from their favorite Hispanic author.
Readings may be performed in English, Spanish or both. The open-mic is free and open to the public.
SCF’s instrumental ensembles and choirs will team up with the Hispanic Latino Heritage Club to present “Bienvenidos to SCF Music: Spanish Heritage Month Music Celebration” at SCF’s Neel Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for students, faculty and staff.
Students from the SCF Bradenton Collegiate School will give presentations and demonstrations of traditional games from Hispanic countries Thursday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-noon. The program will take place in Library & Learning Center’s Knowledge Commons. An SCF ID or an SCF Community Card must be used to access the Library for the Hispanic games program.
SCF’s celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month aligns with the goals of the College’s Diversity/Multicultural Awareness Committee. SCF promotes a diverse student, faculty and staff population and believes diversity builds a stronger campus community.
For more information and a complete listing of events, visit the Upcoming Events calendar on the SCF.edu homepage.
