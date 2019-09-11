State College of Florida nursing students

The State College of Florida recently received a $2,000 grant from the Plantation Community Foundation of Venice. The money from the grant will be used to purchase mannequins for the college’s nursing program.

The bachelor of science in nursing degree program at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota has been ranked number one by RegisteredNursing.org on the website’s list of “Best Online RN to BSN Programs in Florida.”

SCF offers its RN to BSN program in a completely online format and in a blended format combining online courses and on-campus instruction.

RegisteredNursing.org provides education and employment resources for current and prospective nurses. The rankings take various criteria into account, including accreditation, graduation rates and cost of attendance.

“SCF’s RN to BSN program was developed in response to the needs of local hospitals and health care providers,” said Matthew Connell, interim dean for nursing and health professions at SCF in a news release.

“The curriculum supplements our students’ prior nursing education and experience with additional nursing practice, theory, concepts and leadership skills.”

For information on SCF’s nursing program, visit scf.edu/nursing.

