From STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) administered the 24th annual Math ACES competition this spring. Each year, the top 12th-grade math students at public and private high schools in Manatee and Sarasota counties take on the yearly challenge organized by SCF.
SCF Math department faculty members create, administer and grade the exam questions each year. Math ACES was created at SCF Venice and has been conducted annually since 1996. The competition was created to encourage and reward excellence in mathematics.
The name Math ACES is derived from the event’s original sponsor, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), which has continued to support the Math ACES financially in each subsequent year. Participating students face problems covering algebra, geometry, precalculus, calculus, statistics and probability.
This year’s top scorers were: Ryan Anderson, Venice High; Mark Polkhovskiy, North Port High; Munir Ben Jemaa, Pineview School; Megan Peduzzi, Bayshore High; Olivia Hansen, Manatee High; Anthony LaMarc, Lakewood Ranch High; Dallas Johnson, Braden River High; Blake Butzow, Palmetto High; Colton Melnick, Saint Stephens Episcopal; Darius Baxter, Bradenton Christian; Jake Peterman, Sarasota High; Thomas Eboli, Suncoast Polytechnical High; Madeline Hastie, Riverview High; Jarrett Strader, Sarasota Military Academy; and John Floersheimer, Out-of-Door Academy.
The top scorer from each of the 15 participating high schools received a $150 cash award and a certificate of recognition.
The 2019 edition of Math ACES was sponsored by the Society’s Suncoast Branch, the American Public Works Association Suncoast Branch, Florida Engineering Society Myakka Chapter and Liberty Realty and Management.
For more information, contact Anna Wasilewska at WasileA@SCF.edu or 941-752-5687.
