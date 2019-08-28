Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 91F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 77F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.