By Jamie Smith
Guest Writer
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will host a “Welcome Back Bash” for all new and continuing students Aug. 12, 4-6 p.m. at SCF Venice, Bldg. 100, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, and 4-6 p.m. Aug. 13 at SCF Bradenton, Bldg. 1, 5840 26th St. W.
The events are free and open to the public.
Each “Welcome Back Bash” will feature music, food and giveaways. Students will have an opportunity to buy books and supplies, get their IDs and parking passes, register for classes, and meet and network with other students.
Staff and student ambassadors will be available to provide assistance and offer guided campus tours. Prospective students can enroll for classes at the event.
The events serve as a festive kickoff to the Fall 2019 term. SCF faculty return Aug. 15. Students begin classes Aug. 19.
For more information, contact admissions at 941-408-1400 in Venice or 941-752-5050 in Bradenton.
