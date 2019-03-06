The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) is pleased to offer four adult learner scholarships in 2019. The scholarships available are $1,000 each.
Female applicants must reside in either Sarasota or Charlotte counties. Adult Learners are those women who are pursuing advanced education or retraining in college or vocational schools.
The deadline for submission of the application is April 30. BPWEV scholarship applications, instructions and contact information are accessible at bpwev.org.
BPWEV is engaged in the national program, “Joining Forces with Women Veterans and Military Spouses.” The program provides resources and online connections to veterans and military wives to assist in their successfully obtaining meaningful employment and a career of their interest. BPWEV encourages women veterans and military spouses to apply for the Adult Learner scholarships, as well.
BPWEV has been a leading advocate in promoting education and equity for women. Englewood BPW was charted in the early 1960s and since then has each year offered scholarships to help women advance their education.
The mission of BPWEV is: To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.
