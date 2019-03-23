State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) continues and expands its Eagle Collegiate Scholarship program in partnership with Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) for State College of Florida Collegiate School (SCFCS) students on both its Bradenton and Venice campuses.
Eligible collegiate school students will receive $5,000 per year for up to three years or until the SCFCS student completes his or her bachelor’s degree.
SCFCS is a tuition-free charter school whose unique dual enrollment program presents an opportunity for students to complete an Associate in Arts degree at the same time they earn credits for their high school diploma.
In combination with the Eagle Collegiate Scholarship, qualified students are afforded the financial assistance to receive a bachelor’s degree nearly debt free.
The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus has also partnered with SCFCS Bradenton to offer a similar scholarship.
“Our partnership with FGCU provides our students with a guided pathway to complete their bachelor’s degree,” said Kelly Monod, senior head of school for SCFCS. “We are thrilled that our students can continue to have guidance and focus on their academics knowing they have the access and financial wherewithal to reach their goals successfully.”
To qualify, students must meet minimum grade-point average (GPA) requirements, remediate cut scores for the SAT or ACT and apply and be accepted to FGCU.
Upon receiving the award, students must maintain full-time academic enrollment and a 3.0 cumulative collegiate GPA.
For more information, 941-408-1430 for SCFCS Venice; 941-752-5494 for SCFCS Bradenton; or visit SCFCS.scf.edu.
