SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board approved a nearly $177,000 contract for a risk consulting firm to assist with a policy to handle sexual harassment complaints in the workplace.
The board has tapped the services of risk consulting firm Kroll & Associates. Board members discussed the contract at their workshop session Tuesday morning and amended the proposed contract to include a timeline.
The move comes following after more than a year of turmoil in the district in which secretary Cheraina Bonner accused former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby of sexually harassing her and creating a hostile work environment.
School Board members grew increasingly unhappy with superintendent Todd Bowden’s handling of the matter. Both Maultsby and Bowden were gone from the school district by the end of the year.
The school board ultimately settled with Bonner for $397,241.18.
Kroll & Associates proposed a three-phase plan to develop policies.
Phase I, which will include reviewing past reports of complaints and misconduct, reviewing the existing policies and complaint forms, and conducting onsite interviews with staff, to be done by March 31.
Board attorney Art Hardy said he informed Kroll that the board wants it to be “a forward-looking process,” and they are “not looking for a rehash.”
“We’re looking to the future, not a recap of what has happened in the past,” Hardy explained. “If there’s a complaint tomorrow, how to address it.”
Phase II of Kroll’s work, which includes researching best practices, polices and procedures from similar districts and drafting an updated policy and complaint form, will be complete by May 15.
Once Kroll submits the draft, the board will review the recommendations and offer feedback and revisions.
Some board members expressed concern about the high price tag and the possibility of Kroll creating a policy from scratch.
“We want the best policy you can get to protect the district — everyone within the district,” Hardy said.
He added that if there were ever a problem in the future and someone questioned what the board did, they would be able to say they did everything they could in terms of due diligence.
“It provides credibility and defense,” he said.
Finally, phase III, which covers the training and implementation of the policy and best practices, will be completed by the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
“We want this ready to go by next fall,” said board member Jane Goodwin. “It’s a lot of money, but if this is going to put us on the right track, I’m all for it,” she said.
The board approved the contract at Tuesday night’s board meeting 5-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.