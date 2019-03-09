NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County School Board delayed voting on amending a contract with the Student Leadership Academy that would allow the charter school to expand its grade level to ninth grade next year.
The board tabled the contract during its meeting in North Port City Hall on Tuesday evening, arguing that it would disadvantage students to keep them from moving on to high school.
A motion to approve the Venice middle school’s plan to add up to 50 ninth-grade students failed for lack of a second.
“I haven’t heard any resounding reason why they need to do this,” School Board Member Shirley Brown said. “They say that (it’s) to help those students who aren’t prepared to go on to high school. Well, one of the jobs of a middle school is to prepare their students to go on to high school, so if they’re telling me they failed in that job and they need another year to do that I’m like, ‘Why?’”
The Student Leadership Academy was designated as high-performing by the Florida Department of Education. The Legislature has given special rights to charter schools that have received this designation, which includes authorizing the school to expand its grade level.
The board has 90 days to modify the contract with the school.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Caroline Zucker made the motion to approve the contract after raising concerns that the school could potentially sue the district for denying its expansion plans. But she agreed with the rest of the board that the expansion would not benefit students.
“I don’t believe it’s in the best interest of students to not move ahead into high school in ninth grade,” Zucker said. “I think you should stay with your cohort. You should have friends that are going to the high school and you lose that — you lose that touch. It’s just not going to be the same. But at the same time we have to decide do we want to spend money on a lawsuit.”
The legislature permits the school to expand, as long as it can do so within the confines of its facility.
“For me, facility is not just a physical structure,” School Board Member Eric Robinson said. “I want to know do they have the curriculum in place. Do they have a biology lab, which is a physical structure. I want to know are they going to be able to handle the interface with the Venice High School. It’s not just do they have an empty space.”
Robinson also questioned whether the school would offer honors programs or advanced placement courses, and how it would later integrate its ninth-grade students into high school.
School Board Chairwoman Jane Goodwin said it would be costly to develop the ninth grade curriculum, adding that students who attend the charter school would not have the same opportunities as those who move on to Venice High School.
“High schools are a big jump, a heavy lift and students need to get integrated into the high school and have all the opportunities,” Goodwin said. “If you don’t get things done in the ninth and 10th grade, then you are not going to be able to fulfill those career and college opportunities that you need to fulfill in your junior and senior year.”
Brown said she hopes the board’s comments make the school rethink their expansion plans.
“Are you sure you’re going to have enough students that even want to stay that are going to make it feasible for you,” Brown said. “I think maybe the students who think they might be wanting to stay in the school when they see what kind of courses you’re going to have to offer versus what they can get in the other schools, (they) may change their mind.”
