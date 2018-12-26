State and county school graduation rates are on the increase again.
The Florida Department of Education reported this week that the graduation rate for Sarasota County Schools for 2017-18 was 89.8 percent, up 4.1 percent from the previous school year, according to a press release. The district remained above the state graduation rate of 86.1 percent, which increased 3.8 percentage points from the previous year.
The rising trend in graduation rates in schools throughout Sarasota County reflects improved FSA test results and a four-percentage point increase in its overall district A-grade, according to school officials.
Stephen Cantees, executive director of secondary schools, attributed the good news to drop out prevention programs.
“The drop-out prevention programs we’ve implemented throughout the Sarasota County have been instrumental to improving our overall graduation rates,” Cantees said. “We have to give credit to our school staff who work collaboratively with district teams to ensure that every student is receiving the attention they need to be successful towards their graduation goal.”
“I am excited for our students, who continue to excel in our district,” said Todd Bowden, superintendent of Sarasota County Schools. “Ensuring that our students are graduating college and career-ready has been a top priority throughout our schools.”
Florida’s graduation rates are calculated using the Federal Uniform Graduation rate. Federal regulations require each state to calculate a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate, which includes standard diplomas but excludes general equivalency diplomas, known as GEDs, both regular and adult; and special diplomas.
Statewide, the Depart of Education declared the most impressive improvements were made by minority students. Black students graduated at a rate of 81 percent, up from 64.7 percent in 2014. The rate was 85.1 percent for Hispanic students, up from 75 percent four years ago.
“Today’s announcement is particularly important because it not only shows across-the-board progress, it highlights success in closing the achievement gap and leveling the playing field for all students,” said outgoing Education Commissioner Pam Stewart.
