The Sertoma Club of Venice honored two Venice High School seniors and a teacher at its May 2 meeting.
Students of the Month of May are Jack Michael Chace and Sophie Fraser. Educator of the Month is Tarin E. Foster.
Jack, who holds a 4.61 grade-point average, was on the 2017 7A state champion football team. He enjoys going to the beach for sunsets, spending time with his friends and meeting new people. He works at the Crow’s Nest three days a week.
Jack will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, where he plans to major in engineering.
He is the son of Angie and William Chace of Venice.
Sophie, who holds a 4.5 grade-point average, says she lives for volleyball, which she has played since she was 8 years old. She also enjoys boating and the annual Venice Ski Club trips. She received various Renaissance and academic awards and was selected homecoming queen in October.
Sophie is the student representative for the school advisory committee, a member of student government and National Honor Society, and a past member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board.
Sophie plans to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia, where she hopes to earn a degree in engineering with a minor in entrepreneurship.
She is the daughter of Jeff Fraser and Elizabeth Steiner of Venice.
Foster spent the past five years of her 10-year career at VHS teaching higher-level literature. She considers teaching her calling and passion. This year she received the Teacher of the Year Award at the school.
“My teaching philosophy is simple. All children can learn when supported in a nurturing and safe environment,” she said.
