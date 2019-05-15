The Sertoma Club of Venice named Katharine Gower and James Van Sickle Students of the Year and Tarin Foster Educator of the Year. The students and teacher were recognized at the club’s May 2 meeting for their outstanding performance.
Katharine holds a 4.82 grade-point average. She is in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program and Marine Corp Junior ROTC program, where she participates in color guard, drill team and Raiders. She was the operations chief last year.
She is vice president of French Honor Society and National Honor Society and is a member of the Zoology Club and Girl Up.
Katharine plans to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to study marine and environmental sciences next year.
She is the daughter of Jeffery and Lisa Dunlap of Venice.
James, who holds a 4.66 grade-point-average, says he has a passion for science and a talent for programming.
As vice president of the school’s Math Honor Society, he loves to help others understand the subject through tutoring. He volunteers at a county library and received the Volunteer of the Year Award from Sarasota County.
Next year, James hopes to attend the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he will earn a degree in computer science.
He is the son of Dan and Amy Van Sickle of Venice.
Foster is in her fifth year of teaching higher-level literature at Venice High School.
Her 10 years of experience has shown her that her students know when they walk in the room they are loved and have an adult in their corner. She believes children need stability and often their teachers serve as the constant in their lives.
Recently, she was selected Venice High School’s Teacher of the Year.
Each student of the year received a $2,500 scholarship while Foster received $1,000. The awards were presented at the VHS Awards Night by Bob Vedder, who coordinates the Sertoma honors each month.
