The Sertoma Club of Venice recognized two Venice High School seniors and a teacher at its regular meeting Jan. 31.
Students of the Month of January are Cameron Carlson and Miranda Miller. Brittany Smith is Educator of the Month.
Cameron, who holds a 3.9 grade-point average, is an avid writer and the recipient of an advanced placement psychology honors award. He works in an aftercare program at Garden Elementary School, for which he received the Volunteer of the Year Award.
He enjoys spending time with his two younger sisters, which often involves entertaining dance parties. He plans to attend Florida State University in Tallahassee where he will major in industrial organizational psychology.
He is the son of Megan Carlson of Venice.
Miranda, who holds a 3.8 grade-point average, is a four-year participant of the cheerleading team. She works at Bob’s Twist N’ Shake and The Venetian Gardens senior living facility.
She enjoys spending time with friends and family and being outdoors. She plans to attend Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton to study medicine.
She is the daughter of Jeff Miller of Venice.
Smith teaches two levels of music theory and directs the VHS choirs, including the traveling ensemble Le Voci De Venezia, which rehearses after school.
The VHS graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Florida Southern College in Lakeland and a master’s degree in music education from Florida State University in Tallahassee.
Smith has spent the last four years of her 10-year teaching career at VHS. She received the certificate of achievement from the Venice Institute of Performing Arts board of directors and was nominated for teacher of the year at VHS.
Smith lives in Venice with her husband and 3-year-old son.
