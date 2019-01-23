The Sertoma Club of Venice honored two Venice High School (VHS) seniors and a teacher at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Students of the Month of December are Andrew Bui and Camrin Palmer. Educator of the Month is Jennifer Kuhn.
Andrew, who holds a 4.25 grade-point average, is the recipient of an advanced placement psychology academic achievement award and enjoys working on the computer, exercising and reading.
Watching his father complete several home renovation projects spurred his desire to become an architect. He plans to attend a university with the goal of earning a master’s degree in architecture.
Andrew is the son of Man Bui and Yen Nguyen of Venice.
Camrin, who holds a 4.5 grade-point average, is a member of National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, the mathematics honor society. She participates in the cross country and weightlifting teams. Among her other activities are race volunteering, mural painting and parade cleanup.
Camrin’s inspiration for her future came from her parents, who are retired from the military. She plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where she will major in aerospace engineering and take part in the ROTC program, and possibly pursue a career in the military.
Kuhn, a language arts teacher, was born in Paris and grew up in Alexandria, Virginia. While attending boarding school in high school, Kuhn was inspired to become a teacher.
She attended the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, majoring in English with a writing concentration, and political science. After graduation, she worked in politics for a few years, including a year-long stint working for a congressman on Capitol Hill.
She returned to college to get a master’s degree in education from George Mason University and taught in Fairfax County, Virginia, for three years.
Kuhn and her husband moved to Sarasota County in 2001. She taught in Manatee County before beginning her career at VHS in 2004.
The program that recognizes local students and educators is organized by Sertoman Bob Vedder.
