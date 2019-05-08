Venice Sertoma Club honored two Venice High School seniors and a teacher at its April 24 meeting.
Students of the Month of April are Samuel Theis and Kileigh Rice. Educator of the Month is Krista Blubaum.
Samuel, whose grade-point average is 4.45, is the senior class vice president and a member of National Honor Society, “Think Pink,” and student government. He is part of the International Baccalaureate program and takes some courses at State College of Florida. He works at the Venice Yacht Club. In his spare time, he enjoys his dirt bike, jet ski and relaxing at the beach.
Samuel plans to study engineering at both State College of Florida and the University of Florida in Gainesville.
He is the son of Ethan and Stacey Theis of Nokomis.
Kileigh, who holds a grade-point average of 4.4, is president of Future Business Leaders of America and holds leadership positions in National Honor Society and student government. She is a member of the varsity girls golf team, Interclub Council, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. During her freshman and sophomore years, she received the Golden Eagle Award. She enjoys playing the piano and volunteering with children at her church.
Kileigh plans to attend Florida Southern College in Lakeland, where she will study to be a nurse practitioner. She hopes to go on medical mission trips to undeveloped countries. She is the daughter of Tina Rice of Venice.
Blubaum has taught at VHS for 19 years. She teaches advanced placement calculus AB and BC, algebra 2 honors, and International Baccalaureate mathematics HL.
“I love mathematics and I enjoy working with my students. I am honored by this recognition,” Blubaum said.
