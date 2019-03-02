Carl Murrell, principle representative to the United Nations for the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States, will speak Monday, March 4, 7 p.m., at Unity Church of Venice, 125 N. Jackson Road, Venice.
It is sponsored by the Baha’is of Sarasota County.
Murrell has worked at the U.N. for over 25 years representing the Baha’i Faith, whose members believe it is time for humanity to come together as one family, to create a world where everyone can thrive.
The faith is based on the spiritual teachings of Baha’u’llah, God’s Messenger for this day.
Baha’is of the U.S. have supported the work of the UN since 1947. Murrell works with non-governmental organizations on many issues, including the advancement of women, sustainable development, human rights, interfaith, and civil society participation.
Attendance is free. For more information about the program, call 941-223-0412. For more information about the Baha’is, visit: bahai.us.
