By JAMIE SMITH
Guest Writer
Beginning fall 2019, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will begin enrollment in a new Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) degree program in supervision and Management. The workforce degree can be obtained with concentrations in supervision and management, international Business and trade and technology management.
Fall registration is now open with the program providing flexibility for both current SCF students and working professionals.
The Bachelor of Applied Science degree in supervision and management (B.A.S-SM) is a 2+2 Associate in Science (A.S.) to B.A.S. that provides graduating students with the knowledge and skills necessary for mid-level and high-level managerial positions within organizations and businesses. This includes marketing managers, fundraising managers, sales managers, medical and health services managers, project managers, and many other related managerial positions.
Courses will be offered online and on each of SCF campuses in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Venice. Students with 60 hours of college credit or an Associate degree can enroll immediately.
“SCF’s Bachelor of Applied Science degree in supervision and management is unique to the area by providing a pathway to a B.A.S degree not offered by other area institutions,” said Dr. Todd G. Fritch, executive vice president and provost at SCF.
“SCF also conducted a survey of SCF business students with more than 50 percent of the students responding that they were interested or strongly interested in the degree.”
Workforce demand from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Employment Projections shows there will be 355 openings per year over the next eight years for graduates in the B.A.S-SM degree. Baccalaureate degree holders typically earn $17,524 more annually than those with an Associate degree.
The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics also indicates that the typical entry-level education in these occupations is the bachelor’s Degree. The majority of Sarasota and Manatee employers hire baccalaureate graduates for these occupations if they are available.
For more information or to apply, visit SCF.edu.
