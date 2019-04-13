Sertoma Club of Venice recognized two Venice High School seniors and a teacher at its March 28 meeting. Emily Porter and Jeffrey Ferrari were named Students of the Month, while Thomas L. Marshall was selected Educator of the Month.
Emily, who holds a 4.5 grade-point average, is the editor-in-chief of the school yearbook, treasurer of VHS Interact, vice president of committees for Girl Up, public relations officer for Students Against Destructive Decisions, and member of National Honor Society.
She was nominated for Homecoming Court and VHS Renaissance. She received the Sarasota County Do the Right Thing award twice, the Rotary Service Above Self Award, and Interact’s Most Reliable Member Award. She is part of the school’s first advanced placement Capstone Diploma Program.
Emily plans to attend Florida State University in Tallahassee to major in political science. She hopes to become an attorney.
She is the daughter of Teresa and Douglas Porter of Nokomis.
Jeffrey holds a 4.3 grade-point average. He is a volunteer at Venice Boys and Girls Club and repairs computers through the school’s intern program. He is a member of the VHS Republican Club, Key Club, and the Principal’s Cabinet. He says technology is his passion.
Jeffrey plans to attend Florida State University, where he will major in computer science. He hopes to work in the cyber-security field, protecting important information by stopping malicious infiltrations.
He is the son of Diane and John Ferrari of Nokomis.
Marshall grew up in Sarasota, attending Phillippi Shores Elementary, Brookside Middle, and Riverview High schools. He holds an economics degree from Stetson University and a law degree from the University of South Florida. He practiced law for 14 years before beginning his teaching career.
He began teaching American history and coaching boys’ tennis at Brookside Middle School in 1999. The next year he started teaching at VHS, where he led classes in world history, honors American government, economics, honors economics and advanced placement macro and micro economics.
Marshall has served as faculty advisory for Key Club and the VHS Republican Club. He was named Sarasota County Teacher of the Year in 2008.
“We all make numerous economic decisions every day, often without realizing it. By revealing the importance and ultimate results of these choices, students can see themselves as part of the real world,” Marshall said.
Sertoman Bob Vedder organizes the monthly recognition program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.