Sertoma Club of Venice honored two Venice High School seniors and a teacher at its regular meeting Nov. 26. Students of the Month of November are Chip Barber and Claudiamarie Mendez. Educator of the Month is Laura Semian.
Chip, who holds a 4.3 grade-point average, is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Student Government and homecoming court. He plays varsity basketball and is on the varsity track team. He works at Sprouts Farmers’ Market as a courtesy clerk.
In his spare time, Chip enjoys hunting and fishing. He is proud of being a fourth-generation Floridian. Next year he plans to study engineering or finance at University of Florida in Gainesville, Clemson University in South Carolina, or Auburn University in Alabama.
Chip is the son of Charles and Elaine Barber of Osprey.
Claudiamarie, who holds a 4.6 grade-point average, is in the international baccalaureate program. She is a member of the VHS concert chorus, Le Voci de Venezia chorus, and her church choir. She has more than 500 hours of volunteer service at Taylor Ranch Elementary School’s aftercare program and at Jacaranda Public Library, where she teaches a children’s art class.
Teaching is Claudiamarie’s passion and she hopes to become an elementary school teacher. She plans to earn a Ph.D. in education and become a school board member.
Claudiamarie is the daughter of Hector and Claudia Mendez of Venice.
Although her teaching career spans 20 years, Laura Semian is a fifth-year mathematics teacher at VHS. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Florida and earned National Board Certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. She is the recipient of multiple classroom grants from the Education Foundation and Venice High School Foundation.
“I especially love seeing my students walk across the stage in May to receive their well-deserved diplomas,” Semian said.
Sertoma member Bob Vedder organizes the monthly recognition program.
