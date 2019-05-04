Sarasota County Schools announced that many students from various traditional public schools within the district were recently honored in the 2019 Florida Studio Theatre Young Playwrights Festival.
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) reported receiving submissions from over 6,000 young playwrights during the 2018-19 season. All submissions were read at least twice, both by FST team members and community volunteers, to find standout entries that best reflected a unique student perspective.
FST looked for plays that demonstrated an “imaginative plot and character, a strong sense of rhythm in the dialogue, innate wisdom, and
- diverse themes,” among other criteria. In total, only 38 playwrights were selected for the prestigious awards from the traditional public schools in Sarasota County.
Venice Winners
- Garden Elementary School: Martin Serrano (2nd grade) – “Ice Ice Birthday”; Anezka Vodrazkova (3rd grade) – “Myrtle the Turtle in Dangerous Waters”; Viviana Serrano (5th grade) – “A Matter of the Heart”;
- Pine View School: Gianna Fotch (3rd grade) – “The Loss I Had”; Matrick Thorpe (6th grade) – “The Refrigerator Zone” and “The Lonesome Tale of Phineas Fog”;
- Venice Middle School: Kaitlyn Cisneros-Lobo and Leah Fisher (7th grade) – “Detention Caused It.”
Venice Honorable Mentions
- Island Village Montessori School: Ruby Cross (3rd grade) – “Why Chores!?!”;
- Pine View School: Jacob Maggard (5th grade) “Kitchen Wars”;
- Venice Middle School: Kelly Gaskell (7th grade) – “Life on Pluto”; Penny Stull (7th grade) – “Roses.”
