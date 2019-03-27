On behalf of Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge No. 1854, much appreciation goes to these schools for participating in the Americanism contest, “What Makes You Proud of America”: Venice Middle School, Pine View School, Laurel Nokomis School and Venice Elementary School.
There were 327 entries to score, and the student’s essays were very interesting and passionate.
Special congratulations go to:
Seventh/eighth grade division
1st — Tara Torehan, seventh grade, Mr. Jones, Laurel Nokomis
2nd — Trent Young, eighth grade, Mr. Jones, Laurel Nokomis
3rd — Matthew Lingle, seventh grade, Mr. Jones, Laurel Nokomis
Fifth/sixth grade division
1st — Calder Ledbetter, sixth grade, Mr. Shaefer, Venice Middle
2nd — Shalini Nair, sixth grade, Mr. Froelich, Pine View
3rd — Marcus Krause, sixth grade, Maj. Dubrule, Venice Middle.
These six essays were sent to our district chair in Bradenton, where they will be reviewed with other entrants from the Southwest Division. Winners in each division will then be sent to the state chair and then on to the national chair.
We won’t know the official winners until the Grand Lodge Session in St. Louis, Missouri, July 3.
All in all, the staff and students should be very proud of their work and in American pride. A special thank-you goes to teaching staff members Mr. Jones, Mr. Shaefer, Mr. Froelich, Maj. Dubrule, Mrs. Gianoples, Mrs. Dorset and Ms. Reynolds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.