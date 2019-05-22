Our team members were grateful for many things this week, including:
- For our wonderful Patient/Family Advisory Council
- For Gigi (an RN) singing to a patient with me
- For watching my parrot mimic the cartoon the kids were watching
Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.