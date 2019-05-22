M.K. Mueller

M.K. Mueller, Director of Cultural Engagement, Venice Regional Bayfront Health

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Our team members were grateful for many things this week, including:

  • For our wonderful Patient/Family Advisory Council
  • For Gigi (an RN) singing to a patient with me
  • For watching my parrot mimic the cartoon the kids were watching

Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?

