The Englewood Toastmasters Club invites the public to enjoy its open house, either March 14 or March 28, at 6:30 p.m.
People join Toastmasters to improve communication and leadership skills because these real-world, highly in-demand soft skills will help them advance their career or even get a new job.
If you wish to be a more effective presenter to successfully sell your services, run a meeting and increase your profit margin, the safe, friendly environment at Toastmasters’ meetings is an option.
This is no longer your grandparents’ Toastmasters. A new program called “Pathways,” appealing to younger members, has been successfully used for about two years.
By participating in Toastmasters’ proven program, you’ll learn to speak comfortably in front of a group and lead with purpose, which in turn fosters self-confidence and personal growth.
People who join Toastmasters find potential they never thought they had and achieve more of their goals and dreams. So, what are you waiting for? Attend one of the Toastmasters’ open houses at 6:30-7:45 p.m. on March 14 or March 28.
The club meets at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. There will be signs to direct visitors to meeting room 103 in the church office building.
Food will be served; therefore an RSVP is necessary. To RSVP and for more information, call 941- 697-1352 or email mgleadbetter@embarqmail.com.
