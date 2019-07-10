GULF COAST COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
Twenty-four emerging community leaders from across the region graduated recently from the 2019 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute. The group made up the 14th class to complete Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s long-running leadership-development initiative.
This year’s Leadership Institute comprised seven training sessions held over two months and led by faculty of the internationally acclaimed Leadership Development Institute (LDI) of Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. Gulf Coast Community Foundation commissioned the training and provided all resources at no cost to participants in exchange for their commitment to use their new skills to benefit our region through community service.
“The support from Gulf Coast for this effort – not just for the people participating, but also for those trusted to deliver the training – is fabulous,” said Dr. Joe Carella, senior faculty member and custom solutions lead at LDI, who served as the lead instructor for Gulf Coast Leadership Institute. “It really sends a message of empowerment.”
Unlike many civic leadership programs that aim to educate participants about community institutions and processes, Gulf Coast Leadership Institute is structured to help community-minded individuals develop their own leadership knowledge and capacity so they can more effectively serve their communities.
At the same time, the Institute connects participants from diverse backgrounds into a tight-knit group of skilled, action-oriented leaders.
The following individuals completed the 2019 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute: Olympia Baylou; Nicole Britton; Steven Brownlee; Cathy Bryant; Gregory Cruz; Michele Demperio; Tony Dempsey; Joanne Fabec; Alyssa Goudy; Cynthia Gravino; Gina Jordan; Kathy Jordan; Shay Kilby; Beth Kregenow; Jessie Lapek; Mary Ellen Mancini; Angelique Medvesky; Coral Pleas; Neil Rainford; Eileen Rosenzweig; Dawnyelle Singleton; Mark Smith; Bob Stone; and Molly Swift.
To date, almost 350 community members have participated in Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s leadership-development initiative. Applications for the 2020 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute will be available next January at GulfCoastCF.org.
Together with our donors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation transforms our region through bold and proactive philanthropy. Gulf Coast is a public charity that was created in 1995 through the sale of the Venice Hospital. Since then, we have become the philanthropic home of nearly 1,000 families, individuals, organizations, and businesses that have established charitable funds here, and together we have invested over $320 million in grants in the areas of health and human services, civic and economic development, education, arts and culture, and the environment. Learn more at GulfCoastCF.org.
