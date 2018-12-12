A meeting between university-educated Russian women and members of Venice branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW), who hosted the gathering, took place in Venice to discuss the success of TechTrek, the AAUW science-based summer camp for girls in the U.S.
The groups were brought together through Friendship Force Sarasota, a volunteer organization with global interests, one of 98 clubs in 36 states, to promote peaceful interchange on a citizen level. This group sponsored the visit of the Russian educators along with their translator and facilitator.
Marge Ostrom, past president of Venice AAUW, explained how the American camp was launched by a California AAUW branch in 1998. Tech Trek has expanded since 2013 to a national program with 22 camps, including one in Florida. AAUW Venice has been a strong supporter of this opportunity to foster learning opportunities in STEM for young girls. To date, AAUW Florida branches have sponsored over 240 “camperships” at a cost of $1,000 per camper. The organization expects to sponsor nearly 100 girls in 2019.
Pat Weber, who is one of the chairpersons for this AAUW undertaking, described how the girls are selected. They must have completed seventh grade, be nominated by a teacher, completed an application and essay, and be evaluated through an interview with the AAUW committee.
Jami Naylor, a librarian from Jacaranda branch of the Sarasota Library System, gave a demonstration of “ozobots,” miniature robots used to teach even younger girls about computer coding at a cooperative event held recently by the library and AAUW Venice.
The Russian contingent, who are members of the Federation of Graduate Women (Russia), had many questions about the structure and staffing of TechTrek and plans to hold a similar camp in Russia in the summer of 2019. The two women’s groups plan to stay in contact as their respective projects proceed.
Friendship Force Sarasota coordinates hosting opportunities with Open World Leadership Center, an initiative started by former President Jimmy Carter and is an independent government agency of the United States Congress. AAUW has been promoting equity for women and girls since its beginning in 1881. For more information on the Venice branch, visit: Venice-fl.aauw.net.
