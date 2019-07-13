STAFF REPORT

Great Courses “Being Human” begins Tuesday, July 16, at 7 p.m. in Astra Linder House on the campus of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road. A film will be shown, followed by discussion, each Tuesday through Aug. 20.

The public is invited and there is no charge.

The first program will be “Life Lessons from the Frontier of Space,” followed by “What’s So Special About Being Human?” and “Junk Food Monkeys.”

For more details, call 941-587-2981, email dre@uucov.org or go to UUCOV.org.

