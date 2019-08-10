By RICH SHOPES
Guest Writer
The University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee is gaining national recognition thanks to its highly-rated online Information Technology (IT) program.
TheBestSchools.org released a top-25 ranking last week, the Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s in Information Technology, that rates USFSM’s online IT bachelor degree program at No. 11.
“This ranking reflects the great value of our online it program,” said Thomas Becker, Ph.D., interim dean of the College of Business, which includes the Information Technology program. “We couldn’t be prouder of the IT faculty and students for helping us earn this important national recognition.”
TheBestSchools.org is an independent educational website comprising educators, professionals and authors. The site is a member of the American Council on Education and the National Association for College Admission Counseling.
The website said it created its online IT program ranking based on “the quality of the program, types of online information technology classes offered, faculty, rankings, awards, and reputation — including the school’s reputation for effectively providing quality online degree programs.”
In describing USFSM’s program, the site said, “Combining security and technology with web design and development, the university’s online cybersecurity and information technology program provides future programmers and security specialists with a competitive skill set.”
Several other Florida colleges and universities made the list as well, including Broward College (No. 16), Seminole State College of Florida (No. 14) and Miami Dade College (No. 8). Indian River State College in Fort Pierce captured the top spot.
