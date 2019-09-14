VENICE — The theme for Venice Area Historical Society’s Fall Betty Intagliata Lecture Series is “100 Years Since Women Got the Vote.”
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took 72 years to achieve with ratification on Aug. 18, 1920.
VAHS begins its series this fall as there is much to be told. Thus, it will kick off the series by showing Ken Burns’ film: “Part I Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Part II will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Attendees will learn about the backgrounds of Stanton and Anthony and how they began a national movement to gain women the vote. The second night goes into disagreements, national suffragist movement in U.S., and final victory. Each night will have a run-time of 90 minutes and a Q & A following the film.
Programs are held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.
The Betty Intagliata Lecture Series is sponsored by Venice Area Historical Society, with permanent funding provided by the Bill Jervey Jr. Charitable Foundation. All programs are free and open to the public. No reservations are necessary but seating is limited.
