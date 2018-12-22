Following the wrap-up of the final lecture for the 2018 Betty Intagliata Lecture Series, a new theme was selected for next year.
The theme of the 2019 series is “Southwest Florida’s Native Americans,” and the programs will continue monthly from January through May.
The lecture series is hosted by Venice Area Historical Society (VAHS) and funded by the Bill Jervey Jr. Charitable Foundation.
The first program in the new series will be on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice. Steve Koski, an underwater archaeologist, will present a lecture on 13,000 BC Paleo-Indian artifacts found at Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Spring, both located in South Sarasota County.
Larry Humes, a 1965 graduate of the Kentucky Military Institute (KMI), presented the final lecture of the 2018 series on Nov. 27.
KMI, which had its winter headquarters in Venice for over 30 years, contributed much to the economy of the city after the Great Depression. His presentation “126 Years of Kentucky Military Institute History” was attended by a crowd of nearly 200 people, some of whom remembered the KMI boys in Venice. Also attending were five other KMI graduates.
Humes showed photos of KMI during the Venice years. One was of cadets in Centennial Park parading in their Sunday dress uniforms, and another photo captured a casual gathering at the former Dick & Meadows Pharmacy Soda Fountain.
The public is invited to attend the free lecture on Jan. 15 and is welcome to attend all of these lectures at no cost.
