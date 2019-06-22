VENICE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Venice Christian School (VCS) has officially received its second professional accreditation. This one is through CGACS—The Church of God Association of Christian Schools. The CGACS team completed their site visit the end of May, verifying that VCS processes and procedures met their standards. This accreditation was a three step process: self-assessment based on CGACS standards; school Inspection;
site visit — CGACS came to VCS to review files, processes and procedures, interview families and board members, and observe teachers in the classroom.
The Church of God Association of Christian Schools exists to give support and guidance and to foster unity and excellence among participating Christian schools. CGACS is an accrediting member of Florida Association of Academic Nonpublic Schools (FAANS).
VCS remains accredited with FCPS (Florida Council of Private Schools).
Also, VCS has a great new opportunity for students to participate in dual enrollment with Southeastern University through the Bayside Church SEU satellite campus in Bradenton.
All courses are accredited through Southeastern University; each course is eight weeks. Interested rising 11th and 12th grade students can register. All classes earn three college credits and are online only.
Basic courses offered include: Fundamentals of Speech; English Composition 1; English Composition 2; College Algebra; Intro to Probability & Statistics; Intro to Psychology, and Psychology of Adjustment.
Additional information can be found by visiting https://partners.seu.edu/bayside/.
Call or email Mrs. Fran Marx for more informaiton about this program or other college dual enrollment opportunities through VCS at 941-496-4411; fmarx@venicechristianschool.org. VCS has articulation agreements with State College of Florida and Sarasota and Charlotte Technical Colleges.
VCS is a nonprofit 501©(3) private Christian School. It has received both the Finalist award for Best Private School at the Venice Gondolier Sun’s “Best of Venice” 2019 Awards banquet, as well as Finalist for Nonprofit Business of the Year at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Awards luncheon for 2019.
The mission of VCS is to partner with families, the local churches and the community to educate children in accordance with the truth of scriptures and to pursue excellence in academic instruction with a Biblical worldview. The 10-acre campus is located at 1200 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292.
For more information, to take a campus tour, or to donate, call 941-496-4411, email: info@venicechristianschool.org or visit: venicechristianschool.org.
