Venice Christian School has announced a 50/50 matching challenge to help raise teacher salaries to 75 percent of public school teacher salaries.
The fundraising challenge will take place through the month of October.
“We’re excited about the vision God has given us to meet the needs of our teachers,” said Jerry Frimmel, VCS principal. “We fully understand how dedicated they’ve been and how much we appreciate them. But now we want to take it to another level.”
The school has a $50,000 matching grant. The goal is to match that amount dollar for dollar in order to raise the $100,000 needed to raise salaries.
There are three ways to give to the 50/50 Challenge: Go to the VCS website, VeniceChristianSchool.org, and give by credit card; write a check to Venice Christian School with “Teachers” on the memo line and mail to 1200 Center Road, Venice FL 34292; or call the school at 941-496-4411 and pay by credit card.
“What you teach, what you say and your kids in this school will change destinies,” said VCS Board Member Jim Foubister. “Whatever you say will echo for eternity.”
Foubister is also the leader of One Christ Won City, “a gathering and loose association of local followers of Jesus in Venice, existing to seek to express this unity and share in ways we can — a united witness to our Lord Jesus Christ in this community where our Lord has placed us.”
VCS received a Finalist Award from the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce this year and last year for Nonprofit Business of the Year and was voted “Best Private School” in the Venice Gondolier’s “Best of Venice Awards” as well.
Venice Christian School is a private, nonprofit Christian school on Center Road in Venice. The school has about 25 teachers and almost 300 students Pre-K through 12th grade.
The mission of Venice Christian School is to partner with families, the local churches and the community to educate children in accordance with the truth of scriptures and to pursue excellence in academic instruction with a biblical worldview.
