VENICE — Venice Elementary School teacher Tammy Vowell won $500 from an Applebee’s teacher essay contest, which was submitted by a third-grade student.
“It’s exciting because I love writing and Mrs. Vowell is a really great teacher,” said student Guinevere Swingle.
The 6th annual Applebee’s “Above and ‘BEE’yond” contest chose Swingle’s essay about Vowell, and the teacher will receive $500 for her classroom next year along with an end-of-year class party for her current class.
The contest tasked students with writing an essay on why their teacher deserves to be Applebee’s “Teacher of the Year.”
“I have a lot of practice writing stuff,” Swingle said.
She commented on how Vowell teaches her class to write and how much she enjoys it.
Vowell said Swingle is a “natural” and “expressive” writer and that it was unbelievable an eight-year-old’s essay won a national contest.
“I’m very proud of myself,” Swingle said while mentioning how happy her parents were about the essay.
Since one of the rewards is a class party hosted by Applebee’s, Swingle said she was excited to enjoy the food.
“They (other students) keep hugging her and thanking her,” Vowell said about the excitement for the party.
Vowell hasn’t decided what to do with the $500 for next year, but said she would try to be creative and do something fun.
“What it really means to me is the power of relationships because in teaching we are so often judged by numbers,” Vowell said.
Vowell said she remembers her teachers and how they made her feel, but not the test scores she received.
“My job is to have my students love learning at this early age,” she said.
So being recognized by one of her students meant a lot.
“Thank you to Applebee’s for providing Gwen the opportunity to enter a contest and win,” Vowell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.