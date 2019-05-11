A Girl Scout from Venice has earned Girl Scouting’s highest and most prestigious honor – the Gold Award.
Madison Campbell, of Venice High School, will receive the award for her project, “Bee Aware.” Bee Aware is a Gold Award Service Project dedicated to giving a voice to bee endangerment.
The award is available only to girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through remarkable projects that have sustainable impact in the community and beyond.
“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and these young women exemplify leadership in all its forms,” said Mary Anne Servian, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.
“They saw a need in their communities and around the world and took action. Their extraordinary dedication, perseverance, and leadership is making the world a better place.” Some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award Girl Scouts, and girls who enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces may receive advanced rank in recognition of their achievements.
A total of 16 Gold Award Girl Scouts from the Gulfcoast Council will be honored at the 2019 Young Women of Distinction Ceremony in Punta Gorda, Florida on May 19. The annual ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of hundreds of Girl Scouts from across the area.
To learn more about the Girl Scout Gold Award, local award recipients, and their projects, visit gsgcf.org/girls/gold-award.
For more information about Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, visit gsgc.org.
