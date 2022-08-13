Dean Krom

Dean Krom, the senior military instructor at Venice High, points to the area where the new obstacle course will go. The money was raised by the school’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

VENICE — After five years of raising money, Venice High’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will soon have an obstacle course on campus.

“It is finally going to happen,” said Capt. Dean Krom, the senior military instructor at VHS.

Venice High obstacle course

Sarasota-Manatee Council of the Navy League President Carl Cramb presents a check to Dean Krom, the senior military instructor of the MCJROTC, with Venice High Principal Zoltan Kerestely. On the wall behind the group is a replica of the future obstacle course.


