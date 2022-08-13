VENICE — After five years of raising money, Venice High’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will soon have an obstacle course on campus.
“It is finally going to happen,” said Capt. Dean Krom, the senior military instructor at VHS.
The MCJROTC raised $100,000 for a 100-yard U.S. Marine Corps obstacle course with 14 obstacles. The course will not only be used for themselves, but will also be open to anyone at the school.
The Sarasota-Manatee Council of the Navy League has always been a big supporter of the MCJROTC program, Krom said, and recently donated the last $10,000 needed for the project.
“This is going to be a big deal,” said George Hamrick with the Sarasota-Manatee Navy League.
Like everything else, fundraising for the project slowed down during the pandemic.
Krom said people thought the obstacle course project might never happen. But with the support from the area Navy League, Venice Yacht Club, the Giving Challenge and more, the obstacle course construction is in sight.
“There is a reason I don’t have any hair,” Krom joked while talking with students.
The idea started when Krom and Master Gunnery Sgt. Frank Troxel, a Venice High MCJROTC instructor, talked about ways to be more active in the community and set their program apart from others.
One of the problems was the amount of time spent fundraising for the program instead of being out in the community.
The program receives some funding for necessary items from the Marine Corps; however, Krom said they must raise money for the rest of their operating budget, which includes competitions and field trips.
Without the need to constantly raise money, Krom wants the students to work more with local veterans, clean the beaches, and help build homes with Habitat for Humanity.
“Those are the things I want to do,” he said.
The plan for the obstacle course is to hold an annual competition for the area while also raising money for the program.
“That’s the vision for this to get the whole community involved,” he said.
After a couple years, the students will run the competition and learn life skills from it, Krom said.
While the MCJROTC raised the money, those students are not the only ones that will be able to use it.
The obstacle course will be open to everyone at the school, including the sports teams, and Krom also hopes local first responders will be able to use it.
Venice’s MCJROTC program has earned Naval Honor School, meaning the top 20% in the region, for the past four years. While the program does well, Krom wanted to bring it up to even higher standards like the school’s academics and sports.
“I just felt we needed something to set us apart,” Krom said.
The obstacle course will function to help the students with leadership, teamwork and building confidence. For anyone using the course, other skills demonstrated will be agility, stamina and strength, Krom said.
“It’ll humble you,” he told the students on Thursday.
Krom will be meeting with a local general contractor about the construction of the course. He hopes to have it ready by the end of the school year in spring of 2023 or possibly the end of the fall semester in December.
“There’s value in this course that a lot of people won’t recognize right away,” Krom said.
