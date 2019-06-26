From VENICE MOOSE LODGE
The Loyal Order Of Moose Lodge #1308 Scholarship Committee awarded 20 scholarships, totaling $21,000 to graduating Venice High School seniors. The scholarships were presented to students at the annual Awards Night held in May at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
Presenting for the Loyal Order of Moose were Ken Brennick, Lodge Governor, and Dave Miller, Trustee, giving $1,000 scholarships to the following seniors: Nicole Ambrosio, Bailey Carmack, Shayla Kesteloot, Natalie Rolfs, Kirsten Smith, Morgan Abel, Grigsby Arnette, Alicia Burrows, Jonathan Fenton, Shelby Miller, and Vincent Rafaniello.
Bob Fultz, Legion Chairperson, and Mike Sunderland, Legion Vice Chairperson, presented scholarships to the following students who participated in the Moose Youth Awareness Program: Wyatt Ehrhardt, Sara Ann Loncar, Erin Szablowski, and Brooke Wheatley.
Betty Miller, Junior Graduate Regent, and Deborah Sunderland, representing Women of the Moose, presented five $1,000 scholarships to the following students: Sierra Dozier, Mia Fisher, Allison Poole, Emily Porter, and Gabrielle Stewart.
The Scholarship Committee thanks the Moose members who, through their volunteering, provide scholarship aid to the deserving students of Venice. Thank you LOOM, WOTM, and the Moose Legion for generously appropriating $21,000 for this year’s scholarships. In addition, the Lodge thanks the Rotary Futures Program at Venice High School for all its guidance and help with this year’s scholarship program.
Finally, a shout-out and thank you goes to the Moose Scholarship Committee members who spent hours reading and rating the 30-plus applications that were received this year. Members of this year’s committee are Marie Naples, Carolyn Reichard, Phyllis Dlugolencki, Joe Toth, Deborah Sunderland, and Mike Sunderland.
