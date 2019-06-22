American Councils for International Education
Jaden Wiesinger, a rising senior at Pine View School, will study Chinese (Mandarin) in China for the summer through a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) scholarship. NSLI-Y is a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Jaden competitively selected out of over 3,300 applications from across the United States and is one of about 660 students who will study Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian, or Turkish overseas this coming year.
While in China, Jaden will receive formal language instruction, live with a host family, and experience the local culture as part of an immersion environment.
NSLI-Y is part of a multi-agency U.S. Government initiative launched in 2006 to improve Americans’ ability to communicate in select critical languages, to advance international dialogue, and to increase American economic global competitiveness. Many NSLI-Y alumni go on to pursue education and careers vital to U.S. national security and credit the program experience with helping them improve their academic, leadership, and cross-cultural communication skills.
NSLI-Y is administered by American Councils for International Education in cooperation with AFS-USA, American Cultural Exchange Service, AMIDEAST, iEARN-USA, the Russian American Foundation, Stony Brook University, the University of Delaware, and the University of Wisconsin.
The U.S. Department of State conducts study abroad programs for over 1,000 American high school students and about 3,000 foreign high school students each year. For details, visit https://exchanges.state.gov/highschool.
Applications for 2020-21 NSLI-Y programs are expected to be available in late summer at: nsliforyouth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.