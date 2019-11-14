VENICE - Two of three finalists vying for the Sarasota County School District Teacher of the Year Award hone their craft in Venice.
Tears flowed Thursday morning as Venice Elementary art teacher Heather Young was named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year in the district, while Venice High's Josh Grant, a Career and Technical Education instructor, was named the district's High School Teacher of the Year.
Both were surprised Thursday morning before a host of Education Foundation of Sarasota County and school board representatives and students.
Heather Young
Hundreds of elementary pupils cheered for Young as her husband and family, including her mother who taught in Sarasota County for 40 years, were on hand to share the celebration.
"I am in awe of what you create every day," Young told an audience of children and her peers. "I find myself standing in front of your artwork some afternoons just admiring it. You give me goose bumps all the time. You all make me look good. We get compliments all the time on this artwork and I get compliments, but I always say, no, it's really you all who work hard every single day in the classroom.
"I'm so thankful and I feel like I'm the luckiest person that I get to actually have this as my job," Young said. "You show up every day, set high expectations, support them with a growth mindset, and don't ever give up on them even if they want to give up on themselves."
It's Young's first year teaching art, but she's no novice. She graduated from Venice High, and taught 21 years in gifted first through eighth grades at Laurel-Nokomis School and first through fourth grades teaching reading and math at Venice Elementary. She also mentors new teachers and colleagues.
Venice Elementary Principal Kirk Hutchinson said Young does amazing work every single day and deserved the honor.
Josh Grant
At Venice High, Grant was ushered into an impromptu meeting in the band room, which broke into music, and cheers of congratulations upon his entrance.
“We’re not here for just a job for the next four years. We’re here for the next 60 years to teach the next generation of great teachers and help kids find pathways for their lives," Grant said.
A student of his, senior Ashley McMahon, thanked Grant for his help during a difficult period in her life.
"When I think of Mr. Grant I think of someone who would help a student in need," McMahon said. “I think of someone who will open our eyes to the bigger picture and give us a greater view of our world. I think of someone who represents the best in education, both inside and outside of the classroom.
"I had a tough sophomore year, filled with unfortunate family circumstances that could have severely hurt my chances of graduating. When I needed someone to help me and give me advice, he was always there without judgement and helped me get the resources I needed. Without Mr. Grant's patience, wisdom and guidance, I'm not sure I would have been in a position to make something of myself," McMahon said.
"I've seen how he impacts all his students, not just me."
Grant is in his seventh year teaching. He's been at Venice High since 2016 and directs a school news and YouTube Channel. He's also volunteer announcer at VHS sporting events, and public address announcer the the Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training adn the Charlotte Stone Crabs.
Marissa Dobbert
After making the awards, a charter bus drove to Sarasota Military Academy Prep, where Education Foundation members and district central office officials and school board members honored Marissa Dobbert, as the Middle School Teacher of the Year for the district.
She's been a math teacher at SMA Prep since 2015, teaching sixth and seventh grades.
"I teach my students that perseverance and determination will bring them success even against all odds," Dobbert said.
All three teachers will be considered for the districtwide Teacher of the Year Award, to be announced in the coming months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.