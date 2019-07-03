State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) has scheduled free information sessions on its two-year Associate in Science in Nursing/Registered Nurse (RN) program.
At SCF Venice, 8000 South Tamiami Trail, a session will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Building 800. Additional sessions are scheduled in July and August at Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch campuses.
Prospective students also can learn about the traditional approach, the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to RN transition approach, the “BSNin4” option, program admission requirements, application deadlines and what to expect upon acceptance to these programs.
For more information and other dates and locations, contact Julie Darner at DarnerJ@SCF.edu or 941-752-5538, or visit SCF.edu/Nursing.
— STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDa
