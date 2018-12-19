Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources will accept the Winter Reading Challenge starting in January, a national reading competition sponsored by billionaire and “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban.
Cuban, who also owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, is challenging over 100 public libraries across the country to read a total of 75,000 books, equaling five million minutes in one month. If the goal is met, Cuban will donate $35,000 to the top performing libraries.
This is the second time Sarasota County libraries are participating in the program. In 2017, participants achieved the goal of reading 1,000 books. Collectively, 30,000 readers from libraries across the country read over 84,000 books, which equated to nearly seven million minutes.
Sarasota County library patrons of all ages are challenged to read for 6,000 minutes.
“This is a fun, interesting program, and we’re honored to take part in the challenge,” said Sarabeth Kalajian, director of Libraries and Historical Resources. “It’s a wonderful way to encourage readership and inspire those to discover new stories and adventures.”
Registration for the challenge is open, and the program will officially begin Tuesday, Jan. 1. To register, visit https://scgov.beanstack.org/reader365.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
